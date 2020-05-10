Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

