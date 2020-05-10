Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,726 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 90.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

