Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

