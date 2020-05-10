Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

