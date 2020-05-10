American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 21,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 1,952 call options.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $17,199,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

