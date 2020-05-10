American International Group Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $190.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

