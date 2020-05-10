American International Group Inc. Buys 684 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 54.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.