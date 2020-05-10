American International Group Inc. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,463 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.