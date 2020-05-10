American Renal Associates (ARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect American Renal Associates to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. On average, analysts expect American Renal Associates to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARA opened at $7.70 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

