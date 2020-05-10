American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $1.60 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

