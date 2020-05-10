American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

