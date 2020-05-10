AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares rose 13% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.21, approximately 3,189,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,111,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

