Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $61.70 on Friday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1,476.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

