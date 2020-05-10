AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

