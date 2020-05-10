Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $684,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

