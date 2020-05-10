Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,559,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

