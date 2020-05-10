Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of CAKE opened at $22.44 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $936.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.78%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

