Analysts Set Expectations for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

