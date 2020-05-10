Analysts Set Expectations for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOXF. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $86.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

