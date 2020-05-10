Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.