Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APY. Stephens increased their target price on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Apergy stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apergy by 97.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 496,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

