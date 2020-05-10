AppFolio Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AppFolio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,961,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,908 shares of company stock worth $4,591,469. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.