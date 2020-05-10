AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III Sells 19,647 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APPF opened at $125.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $13,248,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AppFolio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

