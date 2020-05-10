Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.