Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $53.81 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

