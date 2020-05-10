Apyx Medical (APYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.