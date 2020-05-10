Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

