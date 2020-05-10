Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Assura (LON:AGR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Assura to an add rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 80.57 ($1.06).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 78.30 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 56.90 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

