Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

