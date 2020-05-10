Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 213.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $377.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $339.02. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

