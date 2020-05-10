Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

PCAR opened at $69.62 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

