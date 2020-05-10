Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $140,850,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after buying an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after buying an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $19.35 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

