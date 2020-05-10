Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

