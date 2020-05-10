Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Westrock by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 38.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth about $60,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

