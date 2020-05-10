AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.46. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

