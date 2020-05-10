B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Forman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $80,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,025,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,873. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

