B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $271.59 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

