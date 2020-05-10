Bank OZK Sells 164 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,000,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $115.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

