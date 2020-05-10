Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 164.38 ($2.16).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 105.42 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.72.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders acquired a total of 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 in the last three months.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

