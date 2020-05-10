Barry E. Greene Sells 22,265 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.