BBX Capital (BBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) is set to announce its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.08 million. On average, analysts expect BBX Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $1.64 on Friday. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

