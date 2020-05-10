BBX Capital (BBXTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBXTB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.62. BBX Capital has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

