Beazley (LON:BEZ) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 455 ($5.99).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 531.60 ($6.99).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 382 ($5.02) on Thursday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 504.73.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.