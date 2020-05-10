BidaskClub Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Strong Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Azarian bought 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $125,008. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

