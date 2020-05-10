BidaskClub Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Sell

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTBI opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $542.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

