Biffa’s (BIFF) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255 ($3.35).

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.78. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The stock has a market cap of $543.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.88.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

