Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lowered to “Reduce” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 970 ($12.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.13).

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,057.22 ($13.91).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

