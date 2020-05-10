British Land (LON:BLND) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded British Land to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.46) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 523.64 ($6.89).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.86. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.72.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg bought 38 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107 shares of company stock worth $1,541,947.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.