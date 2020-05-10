Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.