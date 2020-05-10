Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

